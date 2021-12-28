Family Holding Vigil for Woburn Woman Found Dead in Saugus Marsh

A vigil was scheduled Tuesday for Sherell Pringle, the Massachusetts mother who was found dead in a marsh in Saugus last week.

The 40-year-old's family asked that people bring white candles to the vigil in Roberts Park in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Pringle, of Woburn, was found dead in Rumney Marsh Reservation a week ago by family and friends who'd gone looking for her -- she'd been reported missing over the weekend.

The Essex County District Attorney's office has called Pringle's death suspicious and suspects foul play, and Pringle's family suspects that her boyfriend, whom they say she was with the night she disappeared, killed her.

Bruce Maiben, 44, has been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on charges brought in the case -- larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice -- though he hasn't been charged with killing Pringle. He's pleaded not guilty.

Pringle was originally reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 19, to police in Lynn by her family after she didn't return home from a date Saturday night.

Family and friends of hers say they used technology to find out where her phone was -- a catch basin on the side of the road -- and backtracked from there. Then they saw a purse by the road.

"What hurts the most is, I told these cops from the jump to locate Bruce Maiben.," said Pringle's son, Jahmani Larionne, last week. "I told them Day 1, you need to located Bruce Maiben. He lives in Lynn. You need to ping his phone and find him."