Family members describe ‘terrible feeling' after learning of Harvard morgue scandal

Nicole MacTaggart wonders if the ashes in her bracelet really are those of her mother after learning her mom may have been one of the victims of the Harvard Medical School morgue scandal.

"It has what I think is my mother's ashes," said MacTaggart. "It's hard to describe. It's a terrible feeling, there's anger, there's sadness."

MacTaggart says she received a letter this week, informing her that her mom, Adele Mazzone, could be one of the roughly 400 bodies who had body parts stolen.

"We want to know what happened," she said. "We want to know how it happened, why it happened, why weren't there more security measures taken."

The morgue manager, Cedric Lodge, is accused of selling body parts over the course of several years.

"To hear the news the other day about how a few individuals desecrated people's bodies," said Robyn D'Apolito, another daughter of Mazzone. "And it could have been our mom. It's upsetting."

Family members of Mazzone say their mother was proud to have her body donated to Harvard for science and research.

"She always wanted to give back to people," said MacTaggart. "She figured she had never gone to college, and doing this, she could give back and end up in a college."

The sisters were surprised to learn Friday that a relative has filed a lawsuit against Harvard, with their mother's name at the center of the complaint.

"She never would have wanted all this attention," said D'Apolito. "To be the poster child for some lawsuit. She wouldn't want to have that."

The attorneys filing the lawsuit expect it to be a class action suit representing any families impacted.

"This is the worst that can happen after you presume your loved one is being taken care of and being put to very important use," said attorney Jeff Catalano.

As for the sisters, they say they still believe in the program, but worry their mother and so many others were robbed.

"They lost their dignity," said MacTaggart. "Even as they're deceased, they lost all their dignity in this whole case."

Harvard Medical School told NBC10 Boston it does not comment on pending litigation. It has been reaching out to families who may have been affected and has posted a list of resources. A toll-free information and support line has been set up at 1-888-268-1129.