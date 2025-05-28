Massachusetts

Family mourns 12-year-old girl who died after fall from window

Arya Lebeau died after falling from a third-story window in Southbridge, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family is heartbroken over the death of a 12-year-old girl who fell from a window this weekend.

The incident happened Saturday on Village Drive. Arya Lebeau's mother said she was at a sleepover when she fell from a third-story window.

She died the following day from her injuries.

"I dropped her off for her sleepover, and I just feel like I'm waiting for her to come home," said Arya's mother, Charlene Cabrera. "I just want justice for my daughter. I want to make sure that this is investigated properly and that we have everything we need to make sure she gets justice."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, authorities said.

