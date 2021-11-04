Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Family of Boston Principal Injured in Attack By Student Provides Update on Condition

A 16-year-old female student was arrested on campus in connection to the assault

By Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a principal at a Boston high school who was seriously injured in an attack by a student Wednesday has given an update on her condition.

Patricia Lampron, principal of the Dr. William Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester, remains hospitalized following Wednesday's attack, according to her family, who said their primary concern is her health and safety.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"She will need time and support to recovery from her injuries," the family said.

Lampron and another unidentified staff member were attacked Wednesday at dismissal at the Henderson Upper Campus. A 16-year-old girl was arrested on scene and will appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury, and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

More local coverage

COVID-19 vaccine 7 hours ago

Here's How to Sign Your Child Up for a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment in Mass.

Fall River 2 hours ago

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Fall River Convenience Store Clerk

The school was closed on Thursday following the incident.

Lampron's family said they expect a full investigation into the assault and to assure "the safety of all the students, staff and teachers in the Henderson School community."

This article tagged under:

BOSTONdorchesterdr william henderson inclusion schoolhenderson inclusion schoolhenderson upper campus
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us