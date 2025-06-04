Family of Milford teen detained by ICE breaks silence ahead of Thursday's court hearing

Support continues to grow for Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, the Milford High School student detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last weekend. His father spoke with us, sharing how devastating his son's absence has been for the family.

Gomes Da Silva's dad tells us his son’s faith is what’s helping him get through this difficult situation, as well as the support from the community.

Tuesday night, during the Milford High School boys’ varsity volleyball playoff game that Gomes Da Silva was supposed to be competing in, his teammates and the community rallied in support of him, wearing white shirts, urging authorities to “Free Marcelo.”

Gomes Da Silva had been on his way to volleyball practice, driving his father’s car Saturday morning, when ICE agents detained him.

ICE said the teen's father was the intended target, wanted for driving in excess of 100 miles an hour in a residential zone.

His father said his son had an F-1 visa that they did not renew.

A 72-hour hold ordered by a federal judge to keep Gomes Da Silva here in Massachusetts expires Wednesday afternoon.

His family said the teen has flu-like symptoms, isn’t eating well, and has anxiety.

They said he’s been moved back and forth between ICE holding cells in Burlington and Plymouth -- mostly because there weren’t enough beds -- and he had been sleeping on the floor.

In an exclusive interview with Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, Gomes Da Silva’s father said his family was not mentally prepared for this arrest.

“Our life is here in the United States," Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira said. "We have no desire to return to our home country. We are here, we love this place, we love this nation, and we actually want to keep doing good for Americans, as we have done until now.”

“So he came in lawfully, he transitioned to another type of visa," said Robin Nice, Gomes Da Silva's immigration lawyer. "Whether or not that’s lapsed is sort of irrelevant to his detention, frankly.”

The teen's attorneys said he has an immigration hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday where they hope he will be released on bond.