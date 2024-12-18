Family of missing East Boston woman asks public for help finding her

The family of an East Boston woman missing since last week is pleading for help finding her.

Boston police said Saturday that 61-year-old Elba Portillo had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Marion Street area after leaving for work on Meriden Street. She did not arrive.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Portillo's family says she suffers from insomnia and is potentially in the early stages of dementia.

"A lot of people around East Boston know her, because she's either taking care of their kids in her job, or she just came across them at a store and she's had a conversation, she's a very big-hearted people that just loves to be around people in general," said her daughter, Cindy Umana.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Police describe Portillo as being a light-skinned Hispanic woman who is about 5'3 and 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Portillo was wearing a black jacket, purple sweatpants and a brown purse across her body.

"Her shift is usually from 9:30 to 12:30, and after her shift, she did not come home," Umana said.

The family posted several times to Facebook after her disappearance and received a few tips that Portillo may have been seen in the Grove Hall area of Dorchester on Monday.

"We did get report that she was seen twice, once on Sunday and then again on Monday," Umana said.

She also gave instructions for how best to interact with Portillo if you see her.

"Have a conversation with her — meanwhile, you're having a conversation with her, you can just pick up the phone and call us," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4234 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.