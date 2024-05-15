Family of Robert Card to testify before Maine mass shooting commission

Family members of U.S. Army reservist Robert Card — Lewiston, Maine, mass shooter — are expected to testify before the commission investigating the shooting, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The commission will hear from Card's family and an official from the Army Reserves' Psychological Health Program Thursday, reports News Center Maine.

The testimony is set for 9 a.m. at the University of Maine at Augusta. This will be the 11th public meeting of the commission, according to News Center Maine.

Card, 40, opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 2023, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others. This was the deadliest shooting in Maine history.

The 40-year-old's body was found two days after the shootings in a nearby town. The medical examiner concluded that he died by suicide.

Family members had concerns about Card's behavior before the shooting. They reported that he was paranoid and delusional, winding up in a hospital for two weeks during training with other reservists at West Point.