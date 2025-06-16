Family of Connecticut teen stabbed to death at party braces for start of murder trial

The jury trial for Raul Valle is set to begin on Tuesday at Milford Superior Court.

Valle, 19, faces a murder charge for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath to death in May 2022 at a house party in Shelton.

Valle also faces three counts of first-degree assault in connection with three other teens who were also stabbed.

On Monday, the McGrath family held the third annual Jimmy McGrath Foundation Golf Tournament.

“We put our foundation together to honor his legacy. He volunteered with Bridgeport Youth Lacrosse to teach the young boys in Bridgeport how to play Lacrosse so he really loved to give back to the community and we thought this was a great way to honor his memory."

Jimmy’s father, Kevin, said the tournament has served as a sort of distraction as they get ready for Valle’s trial.

“We’ll be there tomorrow and we look to get justice,” McGrath said.

Rose McGrath, Jimmy’s sister, described her brother as “the brightest light in a room.”

“He was truly one of a kind, he was very special to everyone and he really left such a great impact that everyone will remember forever, honestly.”

Three years after his death, the McGrath family continues to grieve the loss of their son and brother.

“We just try to get to the point that when we think about his memory, we think about the good times but thinking about the good times is sad because he was a big piece of our family,” Kevin McGrath said.