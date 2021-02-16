Family Offers Update on Injured Mass. Teen Hockey Player

A Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously injured during a game last month is moving on to his next step toward recovery.

A.J. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, will be transferred Tuesday to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

The update Monday night posted to the AJ's Army Twitter page included a photo of Quetta in the hospital and a special thanks to the Massachusetts' doctors and nurses who have cared for him.

ATTENTION #AJsArmy: AJ is moving to his next step to recovery tomorrow & flying to Atlanta. AJ and his family want to thank the AMAZING Mass General team. They could not have gotten here without all of your support. From the Quetta family "Thank you to the Angels of MGH PICU! pic.twitter.com/mwyGXb3kti — AJ's Army (@AJsArmy10) February 15, 2021

Quetta's family thanked the "AMAZING" team at Massachusetts General Hospital, saying they could not have gotten to this point without all of the hospital's support.

"Thank you to the Angels of MGH PICU!," Quetta's family said.

There has been an incredible show of support for a high school hockey player who was rushed off the ice after slamming head-first into the boards.

Quetta slammed head-first in the boards during a game against Pope Francis School in Springfield on Jan. 26.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of community support, including from the Boston Bruins. The team shared on Twitter Monday that the 50/50 raffle for Quetta had hit $300,000 -- the largest jackpot ever.