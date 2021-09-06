Local

Water Rescue

Family Rescued After Driving Off I-495 Into Pond in Littleton

The man, woman and baby were taken to a hospital for evaluation but didn't appear to be hurt, police said

By Asher Klein

A family was rescued from a pond in Littleton, Massachusetts, Monday morning after their car lost control and crashed into the water off I-495.
Littleton Police Department

A family driving on Interstate 495 careened into a pond Monday morning in Littleton, Massachusetts, and had to be rescued, police said.

Littleton police shared photos of the car nearly completely submerged in Beaverbrook Pond and the family of three getting ready to climb a ladder back to the roadway.

The man, woman and baby were taken to a hospital for evaluation but didn't appear to be hurt, police said.

The driver had lost control of their car before crashing into the pond. Someone flagged down drivers on the southbound side of I-495, which led to a 911 call about 6:30 a.m., police said.

