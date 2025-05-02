Boy's body found nearly 2 weeks after he fell into Merrimack River

The body of a boy who was reported missing after falling into the Merrimack River nearly two weeks ago has been found, the family and officials said Friday.

Authorities had been searching the river in northeastern Massachusetts for the boy, previously identified by the family as Azriel López. He was found in the water by a Tewksbury golf course by an off-duty state police lieutenant on a personal boat, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

The Lowell police and fire departments have said they were called about falling in the water near the Western Canal on the afternoon of Saturday, April 19. Preliminary information indicated at the time that the boy was quickly swept away by the current into the Merrimack River; officials on Friday said he fell in the river by accident, and foul play is not suspected.

About 30 state and local agencies helped in the search for Azriel, officials said .

Joan López, the boy's father, has told Telemundo New England and NBC10 Boston the child fell into the water while he was with his mother. He asked for community support to find the child.

"We will continue the search downstream with faith in God that we will find him... now what we need is community support to help us find him, even if it's just the body," López said in Spanish.

While the investigation into how the boy ended up in the water continues, his father said the boy suffered from hyperactivity and needed assistance, though the family struggled to find help.