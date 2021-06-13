Family to Hold Vigil for Dedham Teen Who Died in Swimming Pool at Graduation Party

The family of a Massachusetts teenager who died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a graduation party is planning a candlelight vigil and rally to call for answers in his death.

Authorities say 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, of Dedham, was found submerged in a backyard pool and later died from his injuries.

Dedham police said an incident took place last Sunday at a home on Netta Road.

Property records confirm the home at the address is owned by James Coughlin, who retired from the Massachusetts State Police in 2017, according to state payroll records.

Polk had graduated with honors from Dedham High School last week, family members told NBC10 Boston. He attended a graduation party at the Netta Road residence with friends that night, and his family received a call Sunday that something had happened.

Those family members said they are demanding answers from the Dedham Police Department and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Criminal complaints have been filed in connection with the incident, police said.

The misdemeanor charges presented to the court include furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 years old and reckless endangerment of a child.

The vigil and rally is scheduled to begin at 6:30p.m. on the corner of Mount Vernon and Boulevard Street in Dedham.

In a message to parents, Dedham Public Schools said Polk was a graduating senior this year.

“Alonzo will be remembered as a kind, personable student, teammate and friend," the district said. "Alonzo always gave his best and was someone who invariably left others smiling during their interactions. He was a pleasure to know because of his positive attitude and will to succeed.”

Polk had several scholarships, but family members say he hadn't decided his next step. He played football and basketball in high school, and he had an interest in engineering.