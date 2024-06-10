Fan Expo 2024 is coming to Boston this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

Fan Expo is coming to Boston this weekend, from June 14-16. The three-day long pop-culture event begins Friday at 4 p.m. at Hynes Convention Center, bringing together enthusiasts from every fandom.

The convention will welcome fans of everything from comics to anime, TV shows, movies, games, cosplay and more. A roster of celebrities will be there for meet and greets, photo ops, autographs and panels. And hundreds of retailers are set to sell fandom goods and artwork.

Over 50,000 fans are expected throughout the weekend, according to Fan Expo's website.

Attendees will get the chance to meet celebrities, animation voices, anime guests, gaming stars, comic creators, cosplayers and tattoo artists.

Some big names include Mads Mikkelsen of “Hannibal” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”; Bryce Dallas Howard of “Jurassic World” and “Spider-Man 3”; Hugh Dancy of “Hannibal”; Rosario Dawson of “Ahsoka”; Marisa Tomei of “Spider-Man”; Ethan Suplee of “My Name Is Earl” and “American History X”; Charlie Cox of “Daredevil”; and Chevy Chase of “National Lampoon.”

Attendees can compete and show off their costumes and accessories in daily events like the Cosplay Red Carpet and a wide range of cosplay meetups.

Massachusetts film industry leaders will head a panel diving behind-the-scenes of their film experiences on Friday night. Other panel guests throughout the weekend include Butch Hartman, creator of "The Fairly Odd Parents" and cast members of "Clone Wars."

Hynes Convention Center will open its doors to VIP, Ultimate and three-day pass holders at 2 p.m. Friday for a special preview before the show begins. Regular show hours are are Friday, from 4-9 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are still on sale, with the options of a single-day pass, three-day pass or the ultimate fan package.

Find a detailed schedule of events here: https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston/schedule/