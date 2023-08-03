Fan Expo Boston kicks off this weekend

Fan Expo Boston kicks off its 2023 three-day celebration on Friday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
The opening event will be take place at 3:30 p.m. on August 4.
The three-day pop culture event will have celebrity guests, vendors and a ribbon cutting that will signal the opening of the show.
Some of the celebrities at the event will include:
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
- Hayden Christiansen
- Robyn Wright
- Morena Baccarin
- Henry Winkler
- William Shatner
- Danny Trejo
- Jason Lee