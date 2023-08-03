Local

Fan Expo Boston

Fan Expo Boston kicks off this weekend

The opening event will be take place at 3:30 p.m. on August 4.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Comic Con Exhibit Floor

Fan Expo Boston kicks off its 2023 three-day celebration on Friday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The three-day pop culture event will have celebrity guests, vendors and a ribbon cutting that will signal the opening of the show.

Some of the celebrities at the event will include:

  • Hayden Christiansen
  • Robyn Wright
  • Morena Baccarin
  • Henry Winkler
  • William Shatner
  • Danny Trejo
  • Jason Lee

For tickets to the event and more information click here.

