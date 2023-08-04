Fan Expo bringing Hollywood to Boston, despite ongoing strike

Despite the ongoing strikes, Hollywood will be well represented this weekend in the City of Boston, with the return of Fan Expo Boston — a major convention celebrating some of the biggest fandoms in pop culture.

Excitement has been building for the event, and organizers say it should be a largely similar experience to past Fan Expos.

Corrals have already been set up for the large crowds organizers are expecting over this three day event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

It's been three weeks since Hollywood writers went on strike, and the actors soon followed. The workers want more than just a pay. They also want more control over streaming and artificial intelligence. Celebrity guests are still able to appear at events like Fan Expo Boston, which gets underway Friday, Aug. 4. Fan Expo Vice President Andrew Moyes explains what those attending can expect.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Fan Expo Boston is the event to be at for fans who are into comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and cosplay. Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, the union is allowing actors to participate in this event – just limiting what they can speak about in panels.

A few celebrity guests have canceled, like Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Rosario Dawson and Brian Baumgartner – but many of the big names are still going to be here, like Hayden Christensen, William Shatner and Henry Winkler.

The Fan Expo Boston is August 12th through 14th and is attracting a whole lot of A-listers. We talk with experts about how to become a star in Boston.

“We’re always dealing with different bumps as event planners; there’s always unique curve balls coming at us, and the strike was one of those," Fan Expo Boston VP Andrew Moyes said. "These sort of conventions have been carved out and actors are committed to attend, so they’re still given the opportunity to delight and excite their fans. Overall the experience should be similar, in the sense that fans should still have the opportunity to meet their heroes for a photograph or an autograph.”

Fan Expo Boston kicks off at 4 p.m., with a special preview at 2 p.m. for VIP guests – and then it runs through the weekend.