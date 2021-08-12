Local

Gillette Stadium

Fans Return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots Game Thursday

It's the first time fans will have a chance to see the Patriots play since Tom Brady's final game in January 2020

By Jeff Saperstone

The Patriots are back, and so are the fans.

It's the preseason opener Thursday against the Washington Football Team, the first game in front of a home crowd at Gillette Stadium since Jan. 4, 2020 -- Tom Brady's final game with the team, a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card playoffs.

If you're a fan coming to any game this season, there are several changes to be aware of.

Tickets are now fully mobile and everything is now cash-less and touchless inside the stadium.

You don't have to be vaccinated to come to a game, but if you aren't, you are asked to wear a mask. If you've had COVID-19 within the last two weeks or been in contact with anyone who had the virus, you're asked to stay home.

Kickoff Thursday is at 7:30 p.m. It is New England's lone home game of the preseason; the Patriots open the regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 12.

