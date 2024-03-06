animal rescue

Farm ‘bursting at the seams' with animals in need of adoption

Two recent incidents left Nevins Farm in Methuen, Massachusetts, with hundreds of farm animals searching for their new forever homes

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

At Nevins Farm in Methuen, Massachusetts, a bunch of new guests are looking for their forever homes.

The MSPCA farm took in more than 100 animals removed from a farm last month. A short time later, in a separate matter, nearly 100 more farm bird and 49 goats seized as part of a police investigation.

The farm is now hosting chickens, geese, turkeys, a pig and other animals in need.

"We are kind of bursting at the seams, doing our best," said Kaycie McCarthy, an MSPCA equine and farm animal rescue and outreach manager. "In the first few days, kind of getting them settled, getting the testing done, it kind of is a huge labor, labor of love, I guess."

All these animals are also opportunities for those looking for that special farm animal to add to the family.

The MSPCA put out the word on social media, and the post has gone viral. People are stopping by Nevins Farm to adopt chickens.

The roosters though, are proving to be a tougher sell.

MSPCA staff also caution that farm animals are not for everyone, and those interested in adopting should check with the city or town where they live to see what rules are in place.

"It is really great to know when we are taking in these large cases that the community is going to come and support what we are doing by adopting so that is a huge relief when we know we are taking in a really big amount of animals," McCarthy said.

