Fatal Accident on Martha's Vineyard Leaves Young Woman Dead

By Josh Sullivan

File Photo

A 22-year-old woman from Martha's Vineyard has died after an accident Saturday night.

Emma Hall, of Oak Bluffs, was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Beetle on Beach Road in Tisbury around 8 p.m. Saturday when she was struck head-on by the driver of a Nissan SUV, police said.

Hall was declared dead on scene by emergency responders, state police said. Two passengers also suffered injuries and were brought to Martha's Vineyard Hospital. One of those passengers was then brought to a Boston-area hospital.

State police have arrested Zachary Dupon, 25, of Oak Bluffs on a charges that include motor vehicle homicide. Dupon moved was traveling south when he moved into the northbound lane to pass two cars in front of him, when he hit Hall's Volkswagen head-on, police said.

Dupon is being held in the Dukes County jail, where he is being held on $25,000 cash bail. He's expected to be arraigned Monday.

