Fatal crash closes part of Route 1 in Wrentham

Route 1 is closed between Madison and Thurston Streets

By Thea DiGiammerino

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has closed part of Route 1 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police Chief Bill McGrath confirmed the fatal crash on Route 1 between Madison and Thurston Streets. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

