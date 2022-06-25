Fatal Crash in Lancaster, Mass. Under Investigation

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a single-car crash which left a person dead in Lancaster early Saturday.

Lancaster police initially received a call just after 6 a.m. Saturday for a crash on Old Common Road, officials said.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders from Lancaster and neighboring Bolton discovered a single-car crash involving just one occupant, the driver, officials said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police in Lancaster are assisting Massachusetts State Police with its investigation.