Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wilbraham

Fatal Crash in Wilbraham, Mass.

Another man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries

89879237
Getty Images

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash near 967 Main Street in Wilbraham, Mass., early Sunday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. with two occupants in the vehicle, police said. The cause of the crash is unclear.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the two men has not yet been released.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NBC Boston News Jan 20

NBC Boston News: A New Way to Watch Local News Anytime — For Free!

missing person 1 hour ago

Bedford, N.H. Man Previously Reported Missing Found Dead in Car Crash

The crash is under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office

This article tagged under:

wilbrahamMassachusettsfatal crashwilbraham policeMain Street Wilbraham
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us