Fatal Crash in Wilbraham, Mass.

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash near 967 Main Street in Wilbraham, Mass., early Sunday morning, according to police.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. with two occupants in the vehicle, police said. The cause of the crash is unclear.
One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the two men has not yet been released.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The crash is under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office