Fatal Crash in Wilbraham, Mass.

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash near 967 Main Street in Wilbraham, Mass., early Sunday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. with two occupants in the vehicle, police said. The cause of the crash is unclear.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the two men has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office