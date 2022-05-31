Fatal Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in New Hampshire Under Investigation

One person was killed when their sedan was struck by a tractor-trailer on a highway in New Hampshire, state police said.

The crash was first reported around 11:30 p.m. on Monday on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, where first responders discovered the collision on the northbound side of the road.

New Hampshire State Police said that the driver of the sedan had been declared dead upon arrival at the scene. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 25-year-old Milton Junior Anziani-Reyes, did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash, state police said. No charges have been filed against Anziani-Reyes, state police said, and it is not suspected that speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

An early investigation has determined that the sedan was parked along the right travel lane, with its lights on, when it was struck, according to state police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact New Hampshire State Trooper Nathan Goodwin via email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.