Fatal crash on Sagamore Bridge causing closures

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a closure on Route 6 eastbound in Bourne due to the crash

By Thea DiGiammerino

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Part of Route 6 is closed after a fatal crash on the Sagamore Bridge, one of the main connectors to Cape Cod, authorities said Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a closure on Route 6 eastbound in Bourne due to the crash. Traffic is being diverted.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash is fatal. Further details were not immediately available.


The Sagamore Bridge carries Route 6 across the Cape Cod Canal, connecting the Cape with the rest of the state

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

