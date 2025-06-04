Woman killed, man and teen seriously injured when car hit fence, trees and van in Connecticut: police

A 38-year-old woman has died and a man and a teen have serious injuries after a car hit a fence, two trees and a van in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to Retreat Avenue just before 10 p.m. and found a 38-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate but said they believe the man who was driving the 2001 Acura 3.2 CL was speeding on Franklin Avenue, crossed Maple Avenue, went off the road, hit a fence in the rear parking lot area of 90 Retreat Ave., then hit two trees and the passenger van in the lot.

The driver, the 38-year-old woman who was in the front seat and the 18-year-old woman who was in the back seat were brought to Hartford Hospital and police said 38-year-old Christine Camacho, of Hartford, died soon after arriving at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).