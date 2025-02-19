1 dead, 1 critically hurt when SUV, truck crash head-on in NH

A driver was killed and another person in their SUV hurt when it crashed head-on with a truck in New Hampshire on Wednesday, police said.

The truck driver was hurt, but their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Farmington police.

The crash took place on Route 11 near the intersection of Tappan Street about 1:31 p.m., according to police.

The 29-year-old driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 55-year-old passenger was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. A passenger in the truck, which was described as a medium-duty commercial truck, wasn't hurt.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone would face charges in the crash, and police didn't say which vehicle, if any, was driving the wrong way. Local and state police are investigating what happened, asking anyone who saw the crash to call police at 603-755-2731.

Farmington is a town of about 6,700 northwest of Rochester.