Brockton

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation in Brockton

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A crash in Brockton, Massachusetts, that involved a pedestrian ended with a fatality, according to police in the city.

The Brockton Police Department, alongside Massachusetts State Police, has launched an investigation into the crash, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on North Quincy Street, authorities said.

Police said that additional information would need to come from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. More details have not been released, and NBC10 Boston has reached out to the DA's office for an update.

