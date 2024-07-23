Massachusetts

Fatal shooting in Somerville under investigation, police say

By Marc Fortier

A Somerville, Massachusetts, police cruiser
NBC10 Boston

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday night in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, Somerville police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Dartmouth Street.

When they arrived, they said they found 49-year-old Paul Nolan, of Somerville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been announced.


The shooting is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney's Officer, Somerville police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office.

Anyone with details on the shooting is asked to call Somerville police at 617-625-1600, Ext. 7250.

