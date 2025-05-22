Crime and Courts

Man charged in deadly Northbridge shooting, DA says

Christopher Lacour was held on $10,000 bail on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

By Asher Klein

A man has been charged in a deadly shooting Wednesday in Northbridge, Massachusetts, officials said.

Christopher Lacour, a 33-year-old from Northbridge, faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon over the incident, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

A release from the office didn't identify the person who was killed or share where in Northbridge the shooting took place. Lacour hasn't been charged with murder or manslaughter.

State and local police continued to investigate the shooting, prosecutors said. An autopsy for the person who died had yet to be completed.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lacour had an attorney who could speak to the charge. He appeared in Uxbridge District Court on Thursday morning, where a judge set his bail at $10,000.

He was due back in court June 23.

