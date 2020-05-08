Fatal Stabbing in Weymouth Under Investigation

A 19-year-old has died after being stabbed in Weymouth Thursday night, police sa.id

Victim Ryan Martin was stabbed allegedly by someone he didn't know during a gathering in the woods near 83 Colonels Drive in Weymouth, Massachusetts. He was transported to South Shore Hospital but he did not survive his injuries, according to officials.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Weymouth Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s Office are investigating the fatal stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing and further information is expected to be released over the course of the day. Officials believe there is no credible ongoing threat to the public associated with this incident.