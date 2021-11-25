Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Mansfield

Fatal Thanksgiving Day Crash on I-495 in Mansfield Under Investigation

The deadly crash happened early on Thursday morning

By Jim McKeever

State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 495 South in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving morning.

State Police said that at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the single-car crash happened at mile marker 33.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said a 2009 Lexus sedan left the highway and crashed into a tree. They said the driver, a 39-year-old man from Rumford, R.I., was the only occupant of the car and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

hit and run 6 mins ago

Surveillance Video Captures Jeep Flip, Hit Multiple Parked Cars in Roxbury

BOSTON 2 hours ago

Boston's Pine Street Inn Preps 2,000 Thanksgiving Meals

The left and middle lanes of Route 495 southbound were closed to facilitate crash reconstruction and cleanup. The scene was clear at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Mansfield Fire and Troopers from State Police-Middleboro also responded to assist, according to police.

The exact cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

No other information was made available.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldThanksgiving travelfatal accidentdeadly accident
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us