Fatal Thanksgiving Day Crash on I-495 in Mansfield Under Investigation

State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 495 South in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving morning.

State Police said that at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the single-car crash happened at mile marker 33.

Police said a 2009 Lexus sedan left the highway and crashed into a tree. They said the driver, a 39-year-old man from Rumford, R.I., was the only occupant of the car and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

The left and middle lanes of Route 495 southbound were closed to facilitate crash reconstruction and cleanup. The scene was clear at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Mansfield Fire and Troopers from State Police-Middleboro also responded to assist, according to police.

The exact cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

No other information was made available.