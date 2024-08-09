Rhode Island

Fatal vibriosis case triggers health alert for RI residents

The last reported cases of Vibrio vulnificus before this were seven years ago

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

Residents in Rhode Island are being warned about vibriosis risks after a recent fatal case, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The Department of Health advises that having open wounds, including cuts, scrapes, tattoos and new piercings, while swimming can be dangerous.

Saltwater contact with open wounds increases the risk of serious bacterial infections such as Vibrio, health officials said.

Vibrio are various bacteria that thrive in warm seawater or brackish water, according to officials, who said they are present ins higher concentrations during the warmer period between May and October.


Infections can also occur from eating raw or undercooked seafood, leading to symptoms such as vomiting, watery and bloody diarrhea, fever and headache.

The last reported cases of Vibrio vulnificus before this were seven years ago, according to WJAR.

