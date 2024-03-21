Father and son stop to rescue kids from stranded school bus in Hubbardston

A father and son helped rescue dozens of children from a disabled school bus in Hubbardston, Massachusetts.

Kaya Soffan and his father, Omar, were driving behind the bus Wednesday on New Templeton Road when they saw it pull over and start to slide in the mud.

"As soon as I saw that bus begin to tip over, I felt my heart sink, I thought I was going to have a heart attack," Kaya Soffan said. "Me and my father, without really saying anything, immediately got out of our truck and we ran over and just opened the door and just started taking kids out."

"Ran over there, and the kids were screaming and crying and, you know, banging on the windows," Omar Soffan said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, the bus driver stated some of the students were acting up, prompting her to pull over. It wasn't long before the bus was sitting at a 45-degree angle.

There were 33 people on board, most of whom are children. They were all helped off the bus to safety.

"The way I looked at it was from a father standpoint, a parental standpoint, that each one of those children, I just wanted to get them out," Omar Soffan said.