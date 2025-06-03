Maine

Father, daughter go missing during hike to Maine's Katahdin, park rangers say

Katahdin's Abol and Hunt trails were closed to help with the search for Tim and Esther Keiderling, Baxter State Park rangers said.

By Asher Klein

A photo of Esther and Tim Keiderling, who were missing in Maine's Baxter State Park as of Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Handout

A father and daughter hiking in Maine have been missing for two days, state park officials said Tuesday, amid a search for the pair from New York.

Tim and Esther Keiderling, 58 and 28, were last seen at a campground Sunday morning on their way to the summit of Katahdin, Maine's tallest mountain, according to a post on the Baxter State Park Facebook page.

Park rangers began searching for the Keiderlings on Monday morning, when their vehicle was spotted in day-use parking, searching trails near the Abol Campground, where they'd been, without finding any sign of them, according to the post.

Several helicopters and more than 30 game wardens joined the search on Tuesday, finding no trace of the pair as of about noon on Tuesday, park rangers said. The search was set to continue throughout the day.

Katahdin's Abol and Hunt trails were closed to help with the search, rangers said, noting that volunteers were not needed. But they asked that anyone who knows where the Keiderlings are or who summited the mountain Sunday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. reach out to police at 207-532-5400.

The Keiderlings are from Ulster Park, a town on the Hudson River near Kingston.

