Father Named Suspect in Disappearance of Ansonia Toddler

Ansonia police on Tuesday named the father of Vanessa Morales, Jose Morales, as a suspect in the disappearance of the 1-year-old girl.

Police had already called Jose Morales a suspect in the death of the girl's mother, Christine Holloway, but until now had not named him a suspect in his daughter's disappearance.

Jose Morales has been in custody since December 3 on unrelated charges in New Haven.

Vanessa Morales was reported missing on Dec. 2 after Holloway was found dead in their Ansonia home. She had been beaten to death, according to the medical examiner.

An amber alert remains in effect for Vanessa.

Finding Vanessa and bringing her home safely is the top priority, according to police. Investigators said they are not looking to arrest or start criminal proceedings against whoever may have the toddler.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Jose Morales between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 to call the FBI tip line at (203) 503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885.