Father of 7-year-old girl fatally shot in Providence to face judge on several charges

A man is expected to face a judge Thursday on child endangerment charges, weeks after his 7-year-old daughter was shot and killed in Providence, Rhode Island.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that 27-year-old Nelson Pires is facing two counts of child endangerment, as well as a charge for driving on a suspended license, as both Providence police and the attorney general's office had sought to file charges against him following the Aug. 29 shooting.

"In this case the actions of Nelson Pires demonstrated a total disregard for the safety and well-being of his children," Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said at a news conference. "The nature of his actions went beyond poor judgment."

Authorities have previously said that an altercation led up to the girl's tragic death and that Pires, who has a lengthy criminal history of domestic violence and was out on bond at the time of the shooting, was the intended target.

But it was his 7-year-old daughter Ny'Eil Kelley Pires who was shot while sitting in the car with her dad and brother on Florence Street, WJAR reports. The little girl fought for her life for several days before succumbing to her injuries on Sept. 2 at Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Ny'eil, who has been remembered as a beautiful light, was laid to rest on Sept. 14 -- a day after what would have been her 8th birthday.

Police also previously announced that two men are facing murder charges in this case. They have been ordered held without bail.