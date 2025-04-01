Father of baby who died after being left alone in bathtub in Connecticut arrested: police

Police have arrested the father of a 7-month-old baby who they said drowned when he was left alone in a bathtub in East Haven in October.

The baby, Angel Josiah Rodriguez, was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Redfield Avenue on Oct. 6, police said.

Medics from the East Haven Fire Department tried to save him, but he died after he was brought to Yale New Haven.

The East Haven Police Department's Investigative Services Division has been investigating.

Police said they learned that the baby’s father, 29-year-old Angel Marcus Rodriguez, had left the baby and another young child unattended in a bathtub and he was down the hall in a bedroom and taking on the phone when another family member found the baby unresponsive.

Rodriguez told investigators that he briefly left the bathroom while Angel was in an infant bathing chair and the faucet was on a trickle, according to police.

Family members had performed CPR until medics arrived and took over, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made an official determination on Dec. 3 that the baby's death was due to a drowning.

Angel Marcus Rodriguez was taken into custody at his home on March 31 and he has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned in Tuesday.

Angel’s primary residence was in Ansonia, with his mother, and she was not there or involved in, police said.