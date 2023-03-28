Local

Father of Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Faces New Gun Charges

Authorities didn’t know Harmony was missing until November 2021. In August, police announced that they believed she was killed in Manchester in early December 2019

A New Hampshire man facing a murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead has been indicted on unrelated gun charges.

The Hillsborough County Grand Jury earlier this month indicted Adam Montgomery on two counts each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an armed career criminal.

He is alleged to have been in possession of guns even though he has multiple felony convictions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on April 4. An email seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Montgomery pleaded not guilty in October to a second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. Authorities allege that he killed his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist.

He pleaded not guilty to prior gun charges last April.

Authorities didn’t know Harmony was missing until November 2021. In August, police announced that they believed she was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.

