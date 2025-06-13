Father's Day weekend forecast calls for… yup, more rain

Friday morning was a great morning for grabbing coffee outdoors with calm winds and mild temperatures.
It was a bit cloudier to start, but the we’re expecting sunshine this afternoon. That won’t help temperatures climb to the upper 80s of Thursday, though. We’re heading to a day in the mid 70s.
Clouds fill back in Friday night around 8, and this will usher in rain. Steady rain arrives in western Massachusetts and the Berkshires at 2 a.m. and then travels along the Massachusetts Turnpike by 6 a.m. This will likely bring wet weather into downtown Boston between 5-9 a.m.
Though not steady, the clouds and rain will drop visibility to about 4-7 miles before midday. If you’re out and about, don’t expect a scorcher. Afternoon highs will be cool -- in the low 60s through Sunday.