Fauci Weighs in on Massachusetts School Reopening Plan

The timeline for children to get vaccinated is becoming more clear as educators are poised to become eligible this week in Massachusetts.

The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about Massachusetts' reopening plan for schools during a virtual panel hosted by Tufts University Monday.

High school students will likely get a dose by the start of the next school year, while younger children should get one by early 2022, according to the president’s chief medical advisor.

"I think as we get more and more people vaccinated, as we now have the relief bill signed at $1.9 trillion - a lot of that is going into addressing COVID-19 including help to the schools to allow them to more safely bring the kids back," Fauci said, referencing the coronavirus relief package passed by the U.S. Senate Saturday.

"I would hope that we would get most of the children back to school in a very reasonably short period of time," Fauci said. "And by the time we get to the fall term, we'll feel very very comfortable about it."

Vaccine trials for children are currently underway. Pfizer’s vaccine has only been approved for people 16 years or older, while other vaccines are for adults over the age of 18.

During the Distinguished Speaker Series event, Fauci also discussed his experiences leading the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, his career in public health and the importance of science advocacy.

K-12 teachers, school staff and child care workers become eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine Thursday in Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, several unions are pushing to have firefighters help administer the shots. The fire departments say they have the manpower to host clinics, they just need the supply and they are meeting with state health officials this week to discuss their proposal.