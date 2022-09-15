FBI Announces Arrest in Connection With Hoax Bomb Threat Against Boston Children's Hospital

The FBI says it has made an arrest in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital.

The agency announced the arrest on Twitter and said it will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. with U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Boston police at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

#BREAKING: The #FBI has made an arrest in connection a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital. Details to follow at 4 p.m. news conference with @bostonpolice and @DMAnews1. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 15, 2022

No further details were immediately released.

Twice in recent weeks, Boston Children's Hospital has received phoned-in threats.

Most recently, on Sept. 9, police said multiple units were called to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. following a threat.

About a week earlier, on Aug. 30, an anonymous bomb threat set off a lockdown at the hospital while a bomb squad canvassed the building. Nothing suspicious was found and no one was hurt. Police never released any details about the nature of the threat or its potential origin.

Boston's Children's Hospital recently warned staff about an increase in threats to their institution, which were tied to the care the facility offers to transgender youth.

Some of these threats stem from misinformation posted online about the nature of the procedures performed and a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that has surfaced in recent years.

Some phone calls and emails have threatened violence against doctors and staff, and the hospital said in a statement posted to social media earlier this month, "We are deeply concerned by these attacks on our clinicians and staff fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for our transgender community."

Boston Children's is not the only hospital to experience these types of online harassment and threats, according to an NBC News report earlier this year. That report noted social media attacks against other children's hospitals in Omaha, Nebraska and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to a recent report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, while the LGBTQ+ rights movement found an ally in the Biden administration, there is continued evidence of hate groups mobilizing in 2021 to push anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and ideology in the country.

It is not clear if the recent threats were motivated by such rhetoric or something else entirely.