FBI Arrests 2 From Mass. in Capitol Riot Investigation

Two people from Massachusetts were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of taking part in violence during the riot at the U.S. Capitol this January, the FBI announced.

Noah S. Bacon, a 28-year-old from Somerville, and Chase Kevin Allen of Seekonk, were arrested by officers with the Boston FBI Office's joint terrorism task force, the office announced. They are the ninth and tenth people to be arrested by the FBI Boston Office.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection with the riot that took place after a nearby rally held by then-President Donald Trump, who'd been baselessly contesting the results of the presidential election. The riot interrupted Congress' counting of electoral votes and left five people dead.

Bacon was caught on video on the floor of the U.S. Senate, which had been evacuated as the riot began, and stayed for about 10 minutes in an "I <3 TRUMP" shirt and U.S. Space Force hat, according to a court filing. He was also seen rushing to help as rioters tried opening a door to the building from the inside.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the criminal activities at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, is viewed by the bureau as "domestic terrorism."

He was reported to the FBI by someone who recognized him from a news report on the riot. He faces six charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Allen allegedly destroyed equipment belonging to media reporting on the unfolding incident outside the Capitol.

He runs a YouTube page where he documented his experience at the riot, and told agents investigating his involvement in the day's events he was just acting as a member of the press, according to a court filing.

It wasn't immediately clear if either man had an attorney who could speak to the charges.