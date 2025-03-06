FBI arrests man for making hundreds of obscene and threatening calls to women in Mass., RI

The FBI has arrested a California man for making hundreds of obscene and threatening telephone calls to women in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and several other states.

Justin Glauthier, 30, was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Anaheim on Wednesday, authorities said. He is charged with cyberstalking, insterstate threats to injure and making interstate obscene and harassing calls.

Prosecutors allege that between 2022 and 2025, Glauthier repeatedly called and harassed women whose name, photograph and other personal information, including details associated with their employment, he found online.

Federal investigators say at least nine women have been identified as having received harassing and in some cases even threatening calls from Glauthier. They allege that in dozens of calls, he made sexually explicit comments and threatened his victims if they refused to stay on the phone or cooperate with him.

In some instances, he claimed to know where his victims lived and worked and threatened to visit them unannounced at their homes or workplaces.

According to a court affidavit, one Rhode Island victim told an FBI investigator she began receiving phone calls from Glauthier in November of 2022 and reported it to Lincoln police in August of 2024. She said she would occasionally speak to him in an effort to appease him, hoping he would eventually stop calling her. Whenever she would block a number he used, she said he would call her from a different number.

In July of 2024, that victim said she yelled at Glauthier for harassing her and said she would call police. She said Glauthier told her they wouldn't be able to find him and "if they do, he will deal with it when the time comes."

The victim said the calls began to become more explicit from that point forward, with Glauthier telling her he loved her and couldn't stop fantasizing about her. He told the victim he had photos of her and the phone calls weren't enough anymore. On one day in particular, the victim said she received over 15 calls from Glauthier.

Telephone records showed this victim received 49 calls from Glauthier between September 2023 and October 2024 and another 118 calls from his number between November 2024 and January 2025.

A second Rhode Island victim interviewed in November of 2024 told the FBI that she had received numerous phone calls from a masked number. During one call, he told the victim "she is beautiful and that he saw her pictures online." He also told her at one point that he was a professor at Brown University and was going to her home to meet her.

This victim received at least two dozen calls from Glauthier, investigators said.

A third victim, a Massachusetts resident who works in Rhode Island, said she began receiving harassing phone calls from an unidentified male caller in late 2020. The caller said he was looking to move from California to her location.

Telephone records show that from May 2023 to October 2024, Glauthier called this victim 133 times on her cell phone and called her at work 21 times. In addition to graphic sexual comments, Glauthier also told the victim he had seen her children, referencing images she had posted on social media.

Another Massachusetts victim interviewed by the FBI in December of 2024 told investigators the conversations quickly turned "nasty" and sexual. At one point, Glauthier told her he was "in love with her and wanted to travel" to her location "to be with her and marry her." She said Glauthier called her with no caller ID multiple times a day, including late at night and early in the morning.

That victim received 50 calls from Glauthier between March 2023 and October 2024, and another 28 calls between November 2024 and January 2025.

FBI investigators also interviewed victims and police from Georgia, California and Wisconsin.

Glauthier was expected to make an initial court appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge in California on Thursday.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rhode Island, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney's Office in central California.