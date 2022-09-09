FBI Involved in Investigation Into Conditions at Rowley Dog Kennel

An investigation into conditions at a Rowley, Massachusetts, dog kennel prompted by a small herd of wandering goats continues, with help from the FBI.

The investigation started when a small herd of goats escaped from their enclosure on Aug. 27 and wandered along Route 1. This led Rowley police to their home, The Hydrant Regency dog kennel on Newburyport Turnpike, which had dozens of animals being held in what investigators described as unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

All of the dogs at the kennel have been returned to their owners and the goats were taken into MSPCA custody.

There was a significant police presence expected at the property Friday, including members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team. Police did not say what they were looking for.

Rowley police and animal control, the MSPCA and Animal Rescue League of Boston all continue to investigate. Officials said there is no danger to the public.

The Hydrant Regency previously posted on its Facebook page that “we’ve had a lot of things going on here at The Hydrant Regency.” The post also mentioned “an electrical issue that needs immediate attention,” and that it will be closed until further notice for “kennel improvements.”