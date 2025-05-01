The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are planning a three-day search in the New Sweden, Maine, area for Stefanie Damron, a 14-year-old girl reported missing by her family last year.

Maine State Police said the search will be conducted from May 2-4 and will include the FBI, state police, Maine Warden Service and volunteers from search and rescue organiations.

"The timing of the searches reflects improved weather conditions and coordaination of available resources," state police said in a press release. "The public should expect to see a large law enforcement presence in several areas, including searches on foot, by vehicle, and with the use of drones. These are routine, coordinated efforts, and there is no danger to the public."

Stefanie was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2024, a day after the then-13-year-old was last seen walking out of her house and into the nearby woods on West Road. She has not been found despite extensive searches and interviews, authorities have said. Her disappearance has attracted international media attention.

"Stefanie's family is very concerned for her safety, as are we," Maine State Police Major Scott Gosselin said at a press conference on Dec. 2, 2024. "At this time, there's been no credible information or sightings of Stefanie."

Stefanie, who is homeschooled and has limited access to social media, is 5 feet tall, 130 lbs. and has green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen in blue jeans, a blue shirt with long sleeves and black Harley Davidson hiking boots.

State police, in conjunction with the FBI, have been searching for Stefanie across the U.S. and in Canada, using police dogs to search large swaths of land in Aroostook County near where she was last seen. They said they have conducted countless interviews and spent hundreds of hours investigating her disappearance, and yet they have no credible information or sightings of Stefanie.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to Stefanie's safe return or the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance.

“Stefanie’s family desperately wants to know where she is," Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said at the Dec. 2 presser. "We are fully committed to helping our law enforcement partners exhaust every investigative resource to find her and bring her home.”

Maine State Police have said this type of behavior has not been uncommon for Stefanie, which is why her family waited a little bit of time before calling police immediately. She's usually not gone long, however, so given that she hasn't returned home, officials have slowly ratcheted up their investigative resources.

Investigators said in early December that everything is still on the table, that nothing has led them in one specific direction so far.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services was also notified, standard procedure whenever a minor goes missing or there could be an issue in the home, police said, without elaborating on the agency's involvement.

New Sweden is a rural community of about 575 people located about 310 miles north of Portland.

Stefanie’s disappearance has attracted media attention from as far away as Europe. Tips have come in regarding the case from other states and Canada.

Anyone with information about Stefanie's whereabouts is urged to immediately call Maine State Police at 207-532-5400.