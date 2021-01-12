FBI, Other Top Law Enforcement Officials to Hold Press Conference Tuesday

The FBI's Boston Division is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division; Boston Police Commissioner William Gross; Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins; and Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, are all scheduled to attend the 1 p.m. event at the FBI's local headquarters in Chelsea.

No further information was immediately released.

The FBI is not expected to address the agency's alert, issued Monday, warning of calls for "peaceful armed protest" planned at all 50 states' capitols.

Massachusetts State Police said Monday they have received no specific threats against the State House or any other public venues in the state.

A representative of the FBI's Boston office told NBC News that it “is not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitals in our area of responsibility. (ME, MA, NH, and RI) from January 17-20, 2021.”

The Boston FBI spokesperson noted, “As always, we are in constant communication with our law enforcement partners and will share any actionable intelligence.”

The FBI sent a warning that armed protests may be planned for all state capitols in the U.S. Jan. 16-20.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman also emphasized that the agency remains in contact with its partners at the federal, state and local levels, but, "To date, we are aware of no specific threat to government venues or to public safety generally in Massachusetts."

The agency will "continue to monitor all available intelligence over the coming days, will be prepared for any contingencies, and will adjust our security operations accordingly," spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

Procopio added that there is a "rigorous, multi-layered security operation" in place to protect the Massachusetts State House, and that state police always aims to protect lives and property while letting people assemble lawfully during protests.

Police "will be prepared to protect the rights of freedom of assembly in our areas of jurisdiction provided those involved abide by the law and respect the rights, safety, and property of others," he said.

In the aftermath of the riot on Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the leaders of the House and Senate issued a joint statement noted they were "aware of the need to ensure the safety of this building and those who work within it. We continually assess our security needs and will adjust as necessary."