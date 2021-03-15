FBI, Police Ask for Help Finding NH Mom of Three Missing Over a Year

A mother of three has been missing from Nashua, New Hampshire, for more than a year, and the FBI and local police on Monday asked for the public's help in what they called the "suspicious disappearance."

April Jean Bailey, 36, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 15, 2020, while carrying a trash bag out of her apartment on Lynn Street in slippers, sweatpants and a big black jacket with a fur-lined hood, the agencies said.

Bailey has three children and ties to Boston and Glen Falls, New York, authorities said. She's 5-foot-3 and 130 lbs. with blue eyes and long black hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and the word "Damien" tattooed on her right ankle. (See her missing person wanted poster here.)

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Boston FBI office at 857-386-2000, tips.fbi.gov, their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

“We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding April’s disappearance, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division said in a statement. “We thank those who have already provided information and we urge other members of our community to come forward so we can bring April home to her family.”