WATCH LIVE: FBI Probe Into Addiction Treatment Chain in MA, RI to Be Unveiled

A "significant" investigation into alleged health care fraud at an addiction treatment chain that operates in New England is being announced Thursday, according to the FBI's Boston office.

Details in the investigation, including the name of the treatment chain weren't being released ahead of a news conference in Providence, slated for Thursday morning. Along with the FBI's top agent in Boston, the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island and a top inspector for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were set to speak.

Officials did say the chain has operated in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. A federal rapid response program is being activated to help patients who were affected by the alleged fraud, according to the FBI.

The news conference, set for 11:30 a.m., will be livestreamed on this page.