FBI searching for evidence in Westport

The FBI said it is conducting an evidence search in Westport, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the agency said the FBI's Evidence Response Team is out on Route 88 in Westport "in connection with an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation." They said they are searching for "specific evidence" and there is no threat to public safety.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol District Attorney's Office and Westport police are providing assistance.

Traffic disruptions are expected as a result of the ongoing search.

No further details were released.