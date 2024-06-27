Massachusetts

FBI searching for evidence in Westport

Traffic disruptions are expected, the agency said

By Marc Fortier

The FBI said it is conducting an evidence search in Westport, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the agency said the FBI's Evidence Response Team is out on Route 88 in Westport "in connection with an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation." They said they are searching for "specific evidence" and there is no threat to public safety.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol District Attorney's Office and Westport police are providing assistance.

Traffic disruptions are expected as a result of the ongoing search.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts news

Weather 4 hours ago

Overnight storms prompt tornado warning, thousands without power in Mass.

Karen Read 6 hours ago

Jury deliberations enter third day in Karen Read murder trial: Live updates

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us