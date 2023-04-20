FBI Seeking Suspect in Boston Armed Robberies

The FBI Boston Division is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a series of armed robberies in Boston.

The agency shared surveillance footage of one robbery at an unnamed store, noting the incidents occurred in Hyde Park and Mattapan.

Can you help #FBI Boston's Violent Crimes Task Force & @bostonpolice ID this armed & dangerous suspect in multiple armed robberies in the Hyde Park & Mattapan areas of Boston? Anyone with info is asked to call 1-857-386-2000 or visit https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. pic.twitter.com/vOEnNpaTck — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 20, 2023

Authorities did not reveal the number of incidents in which the man seen on the video is suspected.

The surveillance footage is dated at 9:41 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be left here, the FBI said.