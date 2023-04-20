FBI Seeking Suspect in Boston Armed Robberies

The FBI Boston Division is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a series of armed robberies in Boston.
The agency shared surveillance footage of one robbery at an unnamed store, noting the incidents occurred in Hyde Park and Mattapan.
Authorities did not reveal the number of incidents in which the man seen on the video is suspected.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The surveillance footage is dated at 9:41 p.m. on Feb. 20.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be left here, the FBI said.