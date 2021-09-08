FBI Seeks Help IDing Man at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot in Mass. Sweatshirt

If you know this man, seen in a Massachusetts club's sweatshirt at the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, FBI agents want to know who he is.
The bureau on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying the man, who's suspected of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer during the violence in Washington, D.C.
The man was seen wearing a sweatshirt with a logo for the Berkshire Nautilus health club in Pittsfield.
He is described as being in his mid-to-late 50s; about 6 feet tall, 225 pounds and stocky; and with white hair and brown eyes.
More photos are available here, and anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov and refer to photograph #141.
"We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant," Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement.
The riot, which interrupted the congressional certification of the 2020 election won by now-President Joe Biden, left several people dead and sparked a massive federal manhunt for people who were involved, hundreds of whom have been charged.