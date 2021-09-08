FBI Seeks Help IDing Man at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot in Mass. Sweatshirt

If you know this man, seen in a Massachusetts club's sweatshirt at the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, FBI agents want to know who he is.

The bureau on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying the man, who's suspected of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer during the violence in Washington, D.C.

The man was seen wearing a sweatshirt with a logo for the Berkshire Nautilus health club in Pittsfield.

He is described as being in his mid-to-late 50s; about 6 feet tall, 225 pounds and stocky; and with white hair and brown eyes.

A U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol held its first hearing, which featured powerful testimony from police officers who defended the building.

More photos are available here, and anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov and refer to photograph #141.

"We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant," Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement.

The riot, which interrupted the congressional certification of the 2020 election won by now-President Joe Biden, left several people dead and sparked a massive federal manhunt for people who were involved, hundreds of whom have been charged.